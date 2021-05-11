Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11260H or Core i5 10300H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11260H vs i5 10300H

Intel Core i5 11260H
VS
Intel Core i5 10300H
Intel Core i5 11260H
Intel Core i5 10300H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H with 6-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300H and 11260H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11260H and i5 10300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 April 2, 2020
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake-H
Model number i5-11260H i5-10300H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-26x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11260H official page Intel Core i5 10300H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i5 11260H
2. Intel Core i7 11800H or Intel Core i5 11260H
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i5 11260H
4. Intel Core i5 11300H or Intel Core i5 11260H
5. Intel Core i7 9750H or Intel Core i5 10300H
6. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i5 10300H
7. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Intel Core i5 10300H
8. Intel Core i5 9300H or Intel Core i5 10300H
9. Intel Core i5 9300HF or Intel Core i5 10300H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10300H or i5 11260H?
EnglishРусский