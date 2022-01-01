Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11260H or Core i5 10310U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H with 6-cores against the 0.8-2.2 GHz i5 10310U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10310U and 11260H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1372 vs 1054 points
  • Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 25 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +193%
8971
Core i5 10310U
3066
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +124%
14906
Core i5 10310U
6662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11260H and i5 10310U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 May 13, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake-U
Model number i5-11260H i5-10310U
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 0.8-2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-26x 8-22x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 620
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1150 MHz
Shading Units 128 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 16 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11260H +1%
0.382 TFLOPS
Core i5 10310U
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11260H official page Intel Core i5 10310U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

