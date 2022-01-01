Intel Core i5 11260H vs i5 10500H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H against the 2.5 GHz i5 10500H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1371 vs 1157 points
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500H
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H +20%
1392
1156
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +31%
8904
6776
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H +13%
2931
2599
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +30%
15067
11569
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H +18%
1360
1154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +4%
5865
5649
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i5-11260H
|i5-10500H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|16
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|Intel Core i5 10500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
