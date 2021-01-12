Intel Core i5 11300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1382 vs 1236 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1412
1321
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5398
Ryzen 5 3600 +79%
9656
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +14%
2948
2591
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11452
Ryzen 5 3600 +58%
18139
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +12%
1394
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4648
Ryzen 5 3600 +49%
6936
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-31x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|640
|-
|TMUs
|40
|-
|ROPs
|20
|-
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
