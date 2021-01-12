Home > CPU Comparisons > Intel Core i5 11300H or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5 11300H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel Core i5 11300H
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 11300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1382 vs 1236 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11300H and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Zen 2
Model number i5-11300H -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 80EU No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26-31x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz -
Shading Units 640 -
TMUs 40 -
ROPs 20 -
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11300H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 11300H?
