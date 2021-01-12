Intel Core i5 11300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 1080 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 25 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +22%
1392
1144
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5328
Ryzen 5 4500U +11%
5904
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +16%
2861
2458
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11446
11097
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +27%
1369
1077
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4571
4386
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-31x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4