Intel Core i5 11300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 786 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More powerful Radeon Vega 10 integrated graphics: 1.664 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +50%
1392
925
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +36%
5328
3915
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +42%
2861
2008
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +56%
11446
7350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +75%
1369
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +70%
4571
2686
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-31x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Radeon Vega 10
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|10
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
