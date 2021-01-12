Home > CPU Comparisons > Intel Core i5 11300H or Ryzen 7 3750H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 11300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 864 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11300H and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 6, 2019
Launch price - 1100 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Zen+
Model number i5-11300H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26-31x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 28-35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 10
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz -
Shading Units 640 -
TMUs 40 -
ROPs 20 -
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11300H official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i5 11300H?
