Intel Core i5 11300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 35 vs 54 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 1171 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +15%
1392
1212
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5328
Ryzen 7 4800HS +98%
10545
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +10%
2861
2607
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11446
Ryzen 7 4800HS +65%
18923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +19%
1369
1148
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4571
Ryzen 7 4800HS +52%
6961
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-31x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|20
|7
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
