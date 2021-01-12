Home > CPU Comparisons > Intel Core i5 11300H or Ryzen 7 4800HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800HS and 11300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 35 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 1171 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11300H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 March 16, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Zen 2
Model number i5-11300H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26-31x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 20 7
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Intel Core i5 11300H +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800HS
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11300H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Intel Core i5 11300H?
