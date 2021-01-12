Intel Core i5 11300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5328
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2861
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1369
Ryzen 7 5800HS +3%
1407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4571
Ryzen 7 5800HS +56%
7126
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-31x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1