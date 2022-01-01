Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11300H or Ryzen 7 5825U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

Intel Core i5 11300H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
Intel Core i5 11300H
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 11300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 11300H – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11300H
11124
Ryzen 7 5825U +60%
17794
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11300H
4659
Ryzen 7 5825U +51%
7052
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11300H and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Barcelo
Model number i5-11300H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26-31x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11300H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11300H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Intel Core i5 11300H?
