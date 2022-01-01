Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11300H or Ryzen 9 5900H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11300H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900H

Intel Core i5 11300H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
Intel Core i5 11300H
AMD Ryzen 9 5900H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900H and 11300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11300H
5367
Ryzen 9 5900H +141%
12961
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11300H
2846
Ryzen 9 5900H +18%
3345
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11300H
11124
Ryzen 9 5900H +90%
21096
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11300H
4659
Ryzen 9 5900H +87%
8712
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11300H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 April 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Cezanne
Model number i5-11300H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26-31x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11300H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11300H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

