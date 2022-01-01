Intel Core i5 11300H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HX – 35 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1551 vs 1393 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1396
Ryzen 9 6900HX +19%
1664
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5367
Ryzen 9 6900HX +174%
14696
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2846
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11124
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1405
Ryzen 9 6900HX +11%
1558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4659
Ryzen 9 6900HX +107%
9649
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-31x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|768
|TMUs
|40
|48
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1