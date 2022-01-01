Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11300H or Ryzen 9 6900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11300H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

Intel Core i5 11300H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
Intel Core i5 11300H
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HX and 11300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HX – 35 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1551 vs 1393 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11300H
5367
Ryzen 9 6900HX +174%
14696
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11300H
4659
Ryzen 9 6900HX +107%
9649
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11300H and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Rembrandt
Model number i5-11300H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26-31x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 28-35 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 640 768
TMUs 40 48
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11300H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11300H official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 11300H or Intel Core i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i5 11300H or Intel Core i5 10300H
3. Intel Core i5 11300H or Intel Core i5 1135G7
4. Intel Core i5 11300H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
5. Intel Core i5 11300H or AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
6. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Apple M1 Max
7. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Intel Core i7 12700H
8. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
9. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Intel Core i7 12800H
10. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Intel Core i5 11300H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский