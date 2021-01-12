Home > CPU Comparisons > Intel Core i5 11300H or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11300H vs Apple M1

Intel Core i5 11300H
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i5 11300H
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 11300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 14 vs 35 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1392 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H
11446
Apple M1 +30%
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11300H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 12, 2021 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i5-11300H -
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26-31x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 28-35 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 640 1024
TMUs 40 64
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 128
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution - 5120x2880 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Intel Core i5 11300H
1.41 TFLOPS
Apple M1 +84%
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11300H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i5 11300H
2. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Intel Core i5 11300H
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i5 11300H
4. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i5 11300H
5. Intel Core i7 11370H or Intel Core i5 11300H
6. Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Apple M1
7. Intel Core i5 10300H or Apple M1
8. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Apple M1
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Apple M1
10. Intel Core i5 8250U or Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 11300H?
EnglishРусский