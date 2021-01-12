Intel Core i5 11300H vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
78
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 14 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1392 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1392
Apple M1 +7%
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5328
Apple M1 +44%
7673
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2861
Apple M1 +31%
3741
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11446
Apple M1 +30%
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1369
Apple M1 +27%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4571
Apple M1 +64%
7508
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26-31x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|1024
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x2880 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2