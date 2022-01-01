Intel Core i5 11300H vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1778 vs 1393 points
- Consumes up to 14% less energy than the Core i5 11300H – 30 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1396
M1 Max +11%
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5367
M1 Max +132%
12465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2846
M1 Max +36%
3876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11124
M1 Max +106%
22860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1405
M1 Max +28%
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4659
M1 Max +174%
12762
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|-
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26-31x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|4096
|TMUs
|40
|256
|ROPs
|20
|128
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
