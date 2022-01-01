Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11300H or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 11300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1778 vs 1393 points
  • Consumes up to 14% less energy than the Core i5 11300H – 30 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11300H
1396
M1 Max +11%
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11300H
5367
M1 Max +132%
12465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11300H
2846
M1 Max +36%
3876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11300H
11124
M1 Max +106%
22860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11300H
1405
M1 Max +28%
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11300H
4659
M1 Max +174%
12762
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11300H and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 12, 2021 May 7, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake H35 -
Model number i5-11300H -
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
Base Frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26-31x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 28-35 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 640 4096
TMUs 40 256
ROPs 20 128
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11300H
1.41 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11300H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

