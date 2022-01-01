Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11300H or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 11300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11300H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1416 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11300H
1392
Apple M2 +12%
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11300H
5346
Apple M2 +63%
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11300H
2798
Apple M2 +47%
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11300H
10937
Apple M2 +35%
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11300H
1402
Apple M2 +38%
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11300H
4570
Apple M2 +95%
8901
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11300H and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 12, 2021 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake H35 -
Model number i5-11300H -
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26-31x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 28-35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1456 MHz
Shading Units 640 1024
TMUs 40 64
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11300H
1.41 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11300H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

