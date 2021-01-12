Home > CPU Comparisons > Intel Core i5 11300H or Core i3 10300: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11300H vs Intel Core i3 10300

Intel Core i5 11300H
VS
Intel Core i3 10300
Intel Core i5 11300H
Intel Core i3 10300

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10300 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300 and 11300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 10300 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1373 vs 1183 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11300H and Intel Core i3 10300

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 152 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Comet Lake
Model number i5-11300H i3-10300
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26-31x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 28-35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11300H official page Intel Core i3 10300 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i5 11300H
2. Intel Core i5 10300H vs Intel Core i5 11300H
3. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Intel Core i5 11300H
4. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Intel Core i5 11300H
5. AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Intel Core i3 10300
6. Intel Core i3 10100 vs Intel Core i3 10300
7. Intel Core i5 10400 vs Intel Core i3 10300
8. Intel Core i5 9400F vs Intel Core i3 10300

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10300 or Intel Core i5 11300H?
EnglishРусский