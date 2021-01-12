Intel Core i5 11300H vs Intel Core i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.84 TFLOPS
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 1232 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1392
1354
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +111%
5328
2521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2861
2761
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +78%
11446
6428
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +12%
1369
1218
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +79%
4571
2558
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-31x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|12
|Execution Units
|80
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
