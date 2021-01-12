Intel Core i5 11300H vs Intel Core i3 1125G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H against the 0.9-2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.84 TFLOPS
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 1200 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5328
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +13%
2861
2524
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +24%
11446
9204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +16%
1369
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +12%
4571
4099
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-31x
|9-20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|12
|Execution Units
|80
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
