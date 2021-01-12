Home > CPU Comparisons > Intel Core i5 11300H or Core i5 10200H: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H against the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 10200H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10200H and 11300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10200H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1373 vs 1093 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11300H and Intel Core i5 10200H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2021 September 1, 2020
Launch price - 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Comet Lake-H
Model number i5-11300H i5-10200H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 28-35 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11300H official page Intel Core i5 10200H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10200H or Intel Core i5 11300H?
