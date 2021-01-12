Intel Core i5 11300H vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H against the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 1069 points
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +29%
1392
1077
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +28%
5328
4172
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +24%
2861
2310
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +47%
11446
7778
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +31%
1369
1049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +41%
4571
3232
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-31x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|256
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|4
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
