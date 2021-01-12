Intel Core i5 11300H vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 1136 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +29%
1392
1075
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +24%
5328
4296
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +26%
2861
2276
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +41%
11446
8138
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +21%
1369
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +19%
4571
3828
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|i5-1035G4
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-31x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|48
|ROPs
|20
|6
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1