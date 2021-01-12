Intel Core i5 11300H vs Intel Core i5 1038NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H against the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 1226 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +25%
1392
1110
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5328
4944
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +23%
2861
2320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +20%
11446
9539
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +14%
1369
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4571
4354
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Ice Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-31x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
