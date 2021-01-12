Home > CPU Comparisons > Intel Core i5 11300H or Core i5 1038NG7: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H against the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1038NG7 and 11300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 1226 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 28 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11300H and Intel Core i5 1038NG7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2021 May 4, 2020
Launch price - 320 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Ice Lake-U
Model number i5-11300H i5-1038NG7
Socket BGA-1449 BGA1344
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26-31x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-35 W 28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 64
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11300H official page Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1038NG7 or Intel Core i5 11300H?
