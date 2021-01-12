Intel Core i5 11300H vs Intel Core i5 10500
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1373 vs 1150 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +4%
470
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2062
Core i5 10500 +68%
3456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2783
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13464
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +18%
1384
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4746
Core i5 10500 +25%
5928
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|192 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|i5-10500
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-31x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
