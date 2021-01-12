Intel Core i5 11300H vs Intel Core i5 10500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10500H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10500H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1382 vs 1158 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +20%
1412
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5398
Core i5 10500H +29%
6942
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2948
2695
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11452
Core i5 10500H +8%
12404
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +20%
1394
1158
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4648
Core i5 10500H +15%
5357
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|i5-10500H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-31x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|192
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|3
|Execution Units
|80
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|Intel Core i5 10500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
