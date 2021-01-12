Intel Core i5 11300H vs Intel Core i5 11260H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1373 vs 1243 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2062
Core i5 11260H +89%
3899
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +11%
1384
1247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4746
Core i5 11260H +25%
5922
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|i5-11260H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-31x
|21-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
