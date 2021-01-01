Intel Core i5 1130G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1289 vs 1045 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
422
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1547
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2318
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7660
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1130G7 +23%
1275
1033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1130G7 +24%
4177
3363
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1130G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
