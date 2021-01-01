Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1130G7 or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1130G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

Intel Core i5 1130G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
Intel Core i5 1130G7
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 1130G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 15 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1296 vs 1103 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1130G7
10471
Ryzen 5 4600HS +40%
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1130G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen 2
Model number i7-1130G7 -
Socket BGA-1598 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 8-18x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 7-15 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1130G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1130G7 vs Core i7 1065G7
2. Core i5 1130G7 vs Core i5 1135G7
3. Core i5 1130G7 vs Core i5 10210U
4. Core i5 1130G7 vs Ryzen 3 5300U
5. Core i5 1130G7 vs Core i5 1145G7
6. Ryzen 5 4600HS vs Ryzen 5 3600
7. Ryzen 5 4600HS vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
8. Ryzen 5 4600HS vs Ryzen 5 4500U
9. Ryzen 5 4600HS vs Core i5 10300H
10. Ryzen 5 4600HS vs Ryzen 7 4700U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Intel Core i5 1130G7?
EnglishРусский