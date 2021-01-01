Intel Core i5 1130G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1289 vs 1079 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2602
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13690
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1130G7 +19%
1275
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4177
Ryzen 5 4600U +12%
4664
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1130G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
