Intel Core i5 1130G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

Intel Core i5 1130G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
Intel Core i5 1130G7
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 1130G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1130G7
4177
Ryzen 5 5600U +34%
5599

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1130G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen 3
Model number i7-1130G7 -
Socket BGA-1598 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 7-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

