Intel Core i5 1130G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1289 vs 853 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1788
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2125
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8243
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1130G7 +52%
1275
841
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1130G7 +21%
4177
3463
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1130G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
