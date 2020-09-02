Intel Core i5 1130G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3778
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2625
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1130G7 +11%
1264
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4641
Ryzen 7 4800H +51%
6996
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1130G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1