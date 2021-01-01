Intel Core i5 1130G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1450 vs 1273 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1230
Ryzen 9 5900HS +21%
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3248
Ryzen 9 5900HS +296%
12855
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2596
Ryzen 9 5900HS +25%
3239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10666
Ryzen 9 5900HS +112%
22583
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1294
Ryzen 9 5900HS +13%
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4497
Ryzen 9 5900HS +65%
7435
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1130G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8-18x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
