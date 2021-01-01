Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1130G7 or Ryzen 9 5900HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HS and 1130G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1450 vs 1273 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1130G7
3248
Ryzen 9 5900HS +296%
12855
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1130G7
10666
Ryzen 9 5900HS +112%
22583
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1130G7 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen 3
Model number i7-1130G7 -
Socket BGA-1598 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 8-18x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 7-15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1130G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS or Intel Core i5 1130G7?
