Intel Core i5 1130G7 vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
51
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4x-4267 RAM
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1290 points
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i5 1130G7 – 14 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1311
Apple M1 +34%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4379
Apple M1 +74%
7634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-1130G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|8-18x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
