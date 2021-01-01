Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1130G7 or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1130G7 vs Apple M1

Intel Core i5 1130G7
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i5 1130G7
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 1130G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
  • Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4x-4267 RAM
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1290 points
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i5 1130G7 – 14 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1130G7
1311
Apple M1 +34%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1130G7
4379
Apple M1 +74%
7634

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1130G7 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 2, 2020 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-1130G7 -
Socket BGA-1598 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 8-18x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 7-15 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

