Intel Core i5 1130G7 vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Pro – 15 vs 30 Watt
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1273 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1230
M1 Pro +25%
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3248
M1 Pro +280%
12346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2596
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10666
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1294
M1 Pro +37%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4497
M1 Pro +184%
12785
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|-
|Model number
|i7-1130G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|8-18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|2048
|TMUs
|40
|128
|ROPs
|20
|64
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
