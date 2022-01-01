Intel Core i5 1130G7 vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
47
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4x-4267 RAM
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1251 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1221
Apple M2 +28%
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3240
Apple M2 +170%
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2543
Apple M2 +62%
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9854
Apple M2 +50%
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
Apple M2 +55%
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4305
Apple M2 +107%
8901
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|-
|Model number
|i7-1130G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|8-18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1456 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|1024
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
