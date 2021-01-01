Intel Core i5 1130G7 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 5-months later
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1289 vs 1029 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 1130G7 – 9 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1130G7 +27%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1130G7 +108%
4248
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-1130G7
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1