We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
  • Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 9 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 May 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Comet Lake
Model number i7-1130G7 i3-10100
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 9 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

