Intel Core i5 1130G7 vs i5 1030G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 against the 0.8 GHz i5 1030G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1130G7 +11%
1179
1062
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1130G7 +9%
3035
2781
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1130G7
|i5-1030G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|0.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-4267
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1030G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
