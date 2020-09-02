Intel Core i5 1130G7 vs i5 1035G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 against the 1.2 GHz i5 1035G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 1035G7 – 9 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1225
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8495
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1179
Core i5 1035G7 +7%
1256
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3035
Core i5 1035G7 +38%
4194
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1130G7
|i5-1035G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
