Intel Core i5 11320H vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Intel Core i5 11320H
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Intel Core i5 11320H
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 11320H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1457 vs 1036 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 25 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +41%
1453
Ryzen 3 5300U
1027
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H +47%
5406
Ryzen 3 5300U
3687
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11320H and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 21, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-11320H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5-3.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25-32x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11320H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11320H official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 12

