Intel Core i5 11320H vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U VS Intel Core i5 11320H AMD Ryzen 3 5400U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5400U and 11320H Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H Newer - released 6-months later

Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1457 vs 1232 points

13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 25 vs 35 Watt

General Vendor Intel AMD Released June 21, 2021 January 7, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake Zen 3 Model number i7-11320H - Socket BGA-1449 FP6 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 6 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 2.5-3.2 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25-32x 26x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 28-35 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 768 384 TMUs 48 24 ROPs 24 8 Execution Units 96 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 11320H 1.69 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 5400U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 11320H official page AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 4 12