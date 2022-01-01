Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11320H or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11320H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

Intel Core i5 11320H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
Intel Core i5 11320H
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 11320H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1440 vs 813 points
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.13 TFLOPS
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +51%
2990
Ryzen 5 3500U
1982
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H +60%
11406
Ryzen 5 3500U
7115
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H +82%
5026
Ryzen 5 3500U
2756
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11320H and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 21, 2021 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Picasso
Model number i7-11320H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5-3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25-32x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 28-35 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11320H +50%
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3500U
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11320H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1135G7 vs Core i5 11320H
2. Ryzen 5 5500U vs Core i5 11320H
3. Ryzen 7 5700U vs Core i5 11320H
4. Core i5 11300H vs Core i5 11320H
5. Core i5 11400H vs Core i5 11320H
6. Core i5 10300H vs Ryzen 5 3500U
7. Core i5 10210U vs Ryzen 5 3500U
8. Core i5 1035G7 vs Ryzen 5 3500U
9. Ryzen 3 3200U vs Ryzen 5 3500U
10. Ryzen 3 4300U vs Ryzen 5 3500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i5 11320H?
EnglishРусский