Intel Core i5 11320H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1440 vs 813 points
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.13 TFLOPS
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
764
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2746
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +51%
2990
1982
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H +60%
11406
7115
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +77%
1439
811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H +82%
5026
2756
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Picasso
|Model number
|i7-11320H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5-3.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25-32x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11320H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|12
