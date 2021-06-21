Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11320H or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 11320H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1490 vs 1347 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 25 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +11%
1518
Ryzen 5 5600U
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11320H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 21, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-11320H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.5-3.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25-32x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11320H +53%
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11320H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Intel Core i5 11320H?
