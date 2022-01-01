Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11320H or Ryzen 5 6600U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600U and 11320H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 28 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H
5926
Ryzen 5 6600U +65%
9802
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H
5655
Ryzen 5 6600U +33%
7512
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11320H and AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 21, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Rembrandt
Model number i7-11320H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.5-3.2 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25-32x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 28-35 W 15-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 16
Execution Units 96 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11320H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600U
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11320H official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600U or Intel Core i5 11320H?
