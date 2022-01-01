Intel Core i5 11320H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1421 vs 1114 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 25 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +20%
1468
1225
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5982
Ryzen 7 4700U +24%
7398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +16%
2967
2566
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10767
Ryzen 7 4700U +28%
13739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +27%
1433
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4955
Ryzen 7 4700U +3%
5097
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11320H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5-3.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25-32x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11320H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|16
