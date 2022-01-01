Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11320H or Ryzen 7 4700U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11320H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

Intel Core i5 11320H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
Intel Core i5 11320H
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700U and 11320H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1421 vs 1114 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 25 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +20%
1468
Ryzen 7 4700U
1225
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H
5982
Ryzen 7 4700U +24%
7398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +16%
2967
Ryzen 7 4700U
2566
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H
10767
Ryzen 7 4700U +28%
13739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +27%
1433
Ryzen 7 4700U
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11320H and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 21, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-11320H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5-3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25-32x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11320H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4700U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11320H official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 11320H vs Core i7 1165G7
2. Core i5 11320H vs Ryzen 5 5500U
3. Core i5 11320H vs Core i5 1035G1
4. Core i5 11320H vs Ryzen 5 5600U
5. Core i5 11320H vs Core i7 11370H
6. Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 4500U
7. Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 4600H
8. Ryzen 7 4700U vs Core i5 1135G7
9. Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 5600H
10. Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 7 5700U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Intel Core i5 11320H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский