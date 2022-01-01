Intel Core i5 11320H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +2%
1461
1427
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6003
Ryzen 7 5825U +64%
9837
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2983
Ryzen 7 5825U +2%
3035
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11130
Ryzen 7 5825U +66%
18436
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1457
1452
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5711
Ryzen 7 5825U +23%
7027
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i7-11320H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5-3.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25-32x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11320H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
