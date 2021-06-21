Intel Core i5 11320H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 35 vs 54 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1478
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13640
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3257
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23409
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1458
Ryzen 9 5900HX +3%
1496
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5451
Ryzen 9 5900HX +52%
8311
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-11320H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5-3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25-32x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11320H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|16
