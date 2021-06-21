Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11320H or M1 Pro: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 11320H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 1.69 TFLOPS
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 14% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 30 vs 35 Watt
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1490 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H
1518
M1 Pro +17%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H
5267
M1 Pro +143%
12785

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11320H and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released June 21, 2021 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake -
Model number i7-11320H -
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
Base Frequency 2.5-3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25-32x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 28-35 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 768 2048
TMUs 48 128
ROPs 24 64
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11320H
1.69 TFLOPS
M1 Pro +208%
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11320H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 4 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i5 11320H?
