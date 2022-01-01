Intel Core i5 11320H vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1421 vs 1233 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +7%
1468
1373
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H +137%
5982
2526
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +10%
2967
2709
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H +71%
10767
6310
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +16%
1433
1233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H +95%
4955
2547
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-11320H
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5-3.2 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25-32x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|12
|Execution Units
|96
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11320H official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|16
