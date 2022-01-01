Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11320H or Core i5 10210U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11320H vs i5 10210U

Intel Core i5 11320H
VS
Intel Core i5 10210U
Intel Core i5 11320H
Intel Core i5 10210U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10210U and 11320H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1421 vs 969 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 15 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H +106%
5982
Core i5 10210U
2906
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H +67%
10767
Core i5 10210U
6454
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11320H and i5 10210U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 21, 2021 August 21, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-11320H i5-10210U
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5-3.2 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25-32x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 28-35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 620
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 96 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11320H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 10210U
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11320H official page Intel Core i5 10210U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

