Intel Core i5 11320H vs i5 10210U VS Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i5 10210U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 10210U and 11320H Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later

47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1421 vs 969 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 15 vs 35 Watt

General Vendor Intel Intel Released June 21, 2021 August 21, 2019 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake Comet Lake Model number i7-11320H i5-10210U Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1528 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics 620 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 2.5-3.2 GHz 1.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25-32x 16x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 28-35 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1100 MHz Shading Units 768 192 TMUs 48 24 ROPs 24 3 Execution Units 96 24 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 11320H 1.69 TFLOPS Core i5 10210U 0.38 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.66 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 11320H official page Intel Core i5 10210U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 4 16 Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2