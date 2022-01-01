Intel Core i5 11320H vs i5 10210U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1421 vs 969 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +67%
1468
881
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H +106%
5982
2906
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +32%
2967
2247
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H +67%
10767
6454
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H +47%
1433
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H +65%
4955
3001
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11320H
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5-3.2 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25-32x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11320H official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
